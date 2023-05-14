Companies / Retail & Consumer

Rupert warns of ‘craziness’ in second-hand market for watches

Buyers are paying huge premiums amid high demand for alternative investments

BL Premium
14 May 2023 - 16:44

Johann Rupert, who controls Swiss luxury goods group Richemont, has warned that prices for second-hand, high-end watches are distorting prices in the market.

Rupert was addressing analysts after the release of the group’s annual year results, which saw its operating profit surge 34% to €5bn...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.