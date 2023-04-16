Companies / Retail & Consumer

Luxury goods maker Richemont’s share price hits a record high

On Friday alone, R55bn was added to the market value of the R1.58-trillion company

16 April 2023 - 19:40 Mudiwa Gavaza

The stock of luxury goods maker Richemont rallied on Friday to close at a record, adding R55bn to its market value on the day. 

With a primary listing on the Swiss Exchange, the R1.58-trillion company has a secondary listing on the JSE and counts Compagnie Financiere Rupert as its largest shareholder. A secondary listing of its A shares on the JSE is slated for April 19.  ..

