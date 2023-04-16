Investors are digesting earnings reports and cooling inflation in the US, but analysts are cautioning that risks remain
While the country is on an almost inevitable path to complete ruin, the government could still avert it
Competition Commission says certain market features impede, distort or restrict competition in local sector
Plans based on allocations from the National Treasury
The contract extends an agreement with Maitland International, an SA-founded firm bought out in January
While consumer price pressures have been slowly easing, the intensity of load-shedding may change that
SA is targeting R60bn in additional pledges by local and international investors
Fatalities rise to at least 56 amid fear of a full-blown civil war
Owner-breeder’s colours win the Princess Charlene Empress Club Stakes and the Spook Express Stakes
Vandalism left Ford's Silverton factory without power
The stock of luxury goods maker Richemont rallied on Friday to close at a record, adding R55bn to its market value on the day.
With a primary listing on the Swiss Exchange, the R1.58-trillion company has a secondary listing on the JSE and counts Compagnie Financiere Rupert as its largest shareholder. A secondary listing of its A shares on the JSE is slated for April 19. ..
Luxury goods maker Richemont’s share price hits a record high
On Friday alone, R55bn was added to the market value of the R1.58-trillion company
