Companies / Retail & Consumer

Richemont reports higher Q4 sales, but misses market estimates

The group reported an 8% increase in sales to $5.82bn as tourists returned to Europe and Japan, but sales in China fell by almost a quarter

18 January 2023 - 10:24 John Revill
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SIMON DAWSON
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SIMON DAWSON

Zurich — Richemont reported higher quarterly sales on Wednesday as tourists returned to Europe and Japan, but the luxury group missed market estimates after sales in China plunged by almost a quarter.

American tourists took advantage of the stronger dollar to buy their Cartier jewellery and Swiss watches outside the US in the December quarter, leading to a sharp rise in sales in Europe and Japan.

But the mainland Chinese market — which accounts for about a fifth of the group’s sales according to Zuercher Kantonalbank estimates — struggled as Covid-19 cases surged during the period, Richemont said.

Sales in mainland China fell 24% in constant currency terms as customer traffic dwindled and staff were not available, leading to a reduction of boutique hours or temporary closures of sales points, the company said.

Overall, Richemont’s sales rose 8% to €5.4bn ($5.82bn) in the three months to the end of December, up from €4.98bn a year earlier.

The figure missed the €5.67bn forecast by analysts. When currency movements were excluded, the company’s sales increased by 5%.

Investors reacted negatively to the sales update, with Richemont stock indicated 4.9% lower in pre-market activity, though analysts said the weak performance in China was likely to be a temporary blip.

The Covid-19 wave has peaked in major Chinese cities, leading to store reopenings, a rise in customer traffic and expectations of a strong rebound before the Lunar New Year holidays, a Richemont spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“The impact from China is massive, but we see it as temporary,” Bank Vontobel analyst Jean-Philippe Bertschy said. “The catch-up from Chinese consumers will come as strong as sales decelerated in 3Q, as they were able to save money during the lockdowns.”

In Japan, sales increased by 30% during the quarter, aided by “solid” domestic sales and a gradual return of tourism. The lifting of Covid-19 restrictions mid-October and a comparatively weaker yen also helped, Richemont said.

In Europe, sales increased by 17% helped by strong local demand and returning tourists, particularly from the Middle East and the US.

However, the Asia-Pacific region saw overall sales fall by 7%, the company said.

Reuters

Weak pound clobbers Rupert family’s jewels

Investment company Reinet increases its interim dividend by 12% even as the value of its two biggest investments fell by more than R10bn over the ...
Companies
2 months ago

Richemont shares sparkle as Jewellery Maisons dazzle

Luxury good retailer reports sterling sales but  €2.7bn writedown hammers bottom line
Companies
2 months ago

JAMIE CARR: Ultra-rich keep Richemont rolling

Hard times unlikely to affect those at top of money tree
Opinion
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
CEO Brett Botten to check out after media ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Demand for affordable inner city office space on ...
Companies / Property
3.
Anglo American appoints Alison Atkinson as group ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Small-cap gurus give their 2023 stock picks
Companies / Financial Services
5.
EOH tests shareholder faith with R500m rights ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Richemont shareholders reject activist’s demands

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Richemont frees itself from half its online problem child

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Johann Rupert says he won’t be ‘blackmailed’ into board overhaul at Richemont

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Activist investor eyes Richemont board’s structure and outsize voting rights

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Richemont enjoys buoyant sales in the US and Europe

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Reinet may lighten BAT stake to become more flexible

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.