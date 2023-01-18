Richemont reports higher Q4 sales, but misses market estimates

Opposition parties, organised labour and business owners are taking the government and Eskom to court as load-shedding continues
Whether crime rates or the quality of public services and the informal sector, trends in the city will characterise patterns in other metropoles
Stage 6 ‘catastrophic’ for independent pharmacies, while public hospitals and labs take strain
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
FTX Debtors as part of the exchange’s bankruptcy process said ‘there is a substantial shortfall of digital assets at both’ FTX.com and FTX US
The country is awash with plans and ideas for remedies but most of it is ignored
SA’s crisis has been a big contributor to low economic growth
Ressa is head of Rappler, which earned praise for its tough scrutiny of former president Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly war on drugs
The African Nations Championship has proved to be a rich hunting ground for heads of recruitment, player agents and scouts from all over the world
Mike Flewitt will guide BAC’s ambitious scale-up plan and new product development, including the launch of a new Mono line-up in 2023
Zurich — Richemont reported higher quarterly sales on Wednesday as tourists returned to Europe and Japan, but the luxury group missed market estimates after sales in China plunged by almost a quarter.
American tourists took advantage of the stronger dollar to buy their Cartier jewellery and Swiss watches outside the US in the December quarter, leading to a sharp rise in sales in Europe and Japan.
But the mainland Chinese market — which accounts for about a fifth of the group’s sales according to Zuercher Kantonalbank estimates — struggled as Covid-19 cases surged during the period, Richemont said.
Sales in mainland China fell 24% in constant currency terms as customer traffic dwindled and staff were not available, leading to a reduction of boutique hours or temporary closures of sales points, the company said.
Overall, Richemont’s sales rose 8% to €5.4bn ($5.82bn) in the three months to the end of December, up from €4.98bn a year earlier.
The figure missed the €5.67bn forecast by analysts. When currency movements were excluded, the company’s sales increased by 5%.
Investors reacted negatively to the sales update, with Richemont stock indicated 4.9% lower in pre-market activity, though analysts said the weak performance in China was likely to be a temporary blip.
The Covid-19 wave has peaked in major Chinese cities, leading to store reopenings, a rise in customer traffic and expectations of a strong rebound before the Lunar New Year holidays, a Richemont spokesperson said on Wednesday.
“The impact from China is massive, but we see it as temporary,” Bank Vontobel analyst Jean-Philippe Bertschy said. “The catch-up from Chinese consumers will come as strong as sales decelerated in 3Q, as they were able to save money during the lockdowns.”
In Japan, sales increased by 30% during the quarter, aided by “solid” domestic sales and a gradual return of tourism. The lifting of Covid-19 restrictions mid-October and a comparatively weaker yen also helped, Richemont said.
In Europe, sales increased by 17% helped by strong local demand and returning tourists, particularly from the Middle East and the US.
However, the Asia-Pacific region saw overall sales fall by 7%, the company said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Richemont reports higher Q4 sales, but misses market estimates
The group reported an 8% increase in sales to $5.82bn as tourists returned to Europe and Japan, but sales in China fell by almost a quarter
Zurich — Richemont reported higher quarterly sales on Wednesday as tourists returned to Europe and Japan, but the luxury group missed market estimates after sales in China plunged by almost a quarter.
American tourists took advantage of the stronger dollar to buy their Cartier jewellery and Swiss watches outside the US in the December quarter, leading to a sharp rise in sales in Europe and Japan.
But the mainland Chinese market — which accounts for about a fifth of the group’s sales according to Zuercher Kantonalbank estimates — struggled as Covid-19 cases surged during the period, Richemont said.
Sales in mainland China fell 24% in constant currency terms as customer traffic dwindled and staff were not available, leading to a reduction of boutique hours or temporary closures of sales points, the company said.
Overall, Richemont’s sales rose 8% to €5.4bn ($5.82bn) in the three months to the end of December, up from €4.98bn a year earlier.
The figure missed the €5.67bn forecast by analysts. When currency movements were excluded, the company’s sales increased by 5%.
Investors reacted negatively to the sales update, with Richemont stock indicated 4.9% lower in pre-market activity, though analysts said the weak performance in China was likely to be a temporary blip.
The Covid-19 wave has peaked in major Chinese cities, leading to store reopenings, a rise in customer traffic and expectations of a strong rebound before the Lunar New Year holidays, a Richemont spokesperson said on Wednesday.
“The impact from China is massive, but we see it as temporary,” Bank Vontobel analyst Jean-Philippe Bertschy said. “The catch-up from Chinese consumers will come as strong as sales decelerated in 3Q, as they were able to save money during the lockdowns.”
In Japan, sales increased by 30% during the quarter, aided by “solid” domestic sales and a gradual return of tourism. The lifting of Covid-19 restrictions mid-October and a comparatively weaker yen also helped, Richemont said.
In Europe, sales increased by 17% helped by strong local demand and returning tourists, particularly from the Middle East and the US.
However, the Asia-Pacific region saw overall sales fall by 7%, the company said.
Reuters
Weak pound clobbers Rupert family’s jewels
Richemont shares sparkle as Jewellery Maisons dazzle
JAMIE CARR: Ultra-rich keep Richemont rolling
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Richemont shareholders reject activist’s demands
Richemont frees itself from half its online problem child
Johann Rupert says he won’t be ‘blackmailed’ into board overhaul at Richemont
Activist investor eyes Richemont board’s structure and outsize voting rights
Richemont enjoys buoyant sales in the US and Europe
Reinet may lighten BAT stake to become more flexible
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.