Competition hots up in pharmacy retail space

As constrained consumers tighten their belts, grocery retailers are stocking their aisles with products to compete with Clicks and Dis-Chem

05 March 2023 - 19:42 Katharine Child

Grocery retailers are taking the fight to Clicks and Dis-Chem with longer aisles of bath and hair-care products and vitamins as companies push for growth by winning market share in SA’s weak economy. 

During a recent investor call, Dis-Chem said it was happy with its latest performance but noted it faced increased competition from grocery retailers selling supplements or health food items. ..

