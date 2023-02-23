Companies / Retail & Consumer

Retail CEOs furious they missed out on diesel rebate

CEOs of Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite criticised the decision to offer a tax rebate on diesel use only to food manufacturers

23 February 2023 - 11:40 Katharine Child

The CEOs of Pick n Pay, Spar and Shoprite have put out an unprecedented statement criticising the decision to offer a tax rebate on diesel use only to food manufacturers, and asked that it urgently be extended to retailers.

It is almost unheard of for CEOs of rival firms to put out a joint statement, but the statement was signed by Pick n Pay CEO Pieter Boone, Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht, Spar acting group CEO Mike Bosman. ..

