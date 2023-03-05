Households and businesses are borrowing to invest in alternatives as load-shedding bites
The story of the vessel's demise haunts me as I watch South Africa's economic decline, as a consequence of political failings
Jonathan Ayache is the co-founder and CEO of LIFT Airline
Basket sizes are smaller, volumes are down, and customers are buying ready-made meals and braai packs. These are Woolies' customers, who mostly have their own wheels and so can pop into the shops frequently, avoiding the risk of food spoiling in their fridges and freezers during load-shedding.
Roy Baggattini, Woolworths CEO, said in an interview this week that customers were shopping frequently but baskets had fewer items and those were mainly ready-to-eat meals. ..
Smaller baskets, more braaiing for Woolworths customers
The fashion, beauty and home division performed well, helping the retailer record its highest earnings per share in its history
