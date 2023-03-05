Business

Smaller baskets, more braaiing for Woolworths customers

The fashion, beauty and home division performed well, helping the retailer record its highest earnings per share in its history

BL Premium
05 March 2023 - 07:49 THABISO MOCHIKO

Basket sizes are smaller, volumes are down, and customers are buying ready-made meals and braai packs. These are Woolies' customers, who mostly have their own wheels and so can pop into the shops frequently, avoiding the risk of food spoiling in their fridges and freezers during load-shedding. 

Roy Baggattini, Woolworths CEO, said in an interview this week that customers were shopping frequently but baskets had fewer items and those were mainly ready-to-eat meals. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.