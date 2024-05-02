Life Healthcare sees first-half HEPS from continuing operations rising up to 31.8%
Several items affected the results including the completion of the sale of AMG
02 May 2024 - 09:21
Life Healthcare expects first-half headline earnings from continuing operations to rise as much as 31.8%, it said on Thursday.
HEPS from continuing operations are expected to increase to 45.9c-47.7c from 36.2c previously, it said in a statement...
