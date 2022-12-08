Owing to a 2015 decision to head off a vexatious litigant, there’s no opportunity for the group’s shareholders to vote off the current chair — 12 years into the role and counting
The Steinhoff saga has become famous for its class action settlement — and infamous for the speed of prosecutions
Latest statistics are a sign of hope amid the doom and gloom, but it’s still a hard world for consumers
Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa had prepared a resignation speech after damning findings from a parliamentary panel over a theft at his farm. But he was persuaded to make a dramatic U-turn and ...
There are too many excellent coffee shops in South Africa to count. But the FM has rounded up a selection of 10 excellent options, if you’d like to stop and smell the coffee
Five years ago this week, the tectonic plates of South Africa’s corporate sector shifted irreversibly.
On December 6 2017, in a terse 245-word statement, Steinhoff — which owned powerhouse retail brands such as Pep, Joshua Doore and Incredible Connection — said “new information has come to light today which relates to accounting irregularities”. CEO Markus Jooste, it said, “today tendered his resignation with immediate effect”, adding primly that shareholders “are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the group”...
ROB ROSE: Five years on, against all odds, Steinhoff lives
