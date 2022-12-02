Companies / Retail & Consumer

Tiger Brands mulls over private brands as profit soars and it raises dividend

Group historically avoided selling cheaper versions of its products under supermarket labels

02 December 2022 - 08:59 Katharine Child and Nico Gous
UPDATED 04 December 2022 - 18:58

Tiger Brands, producer of Koo, Oros and Beacon, will consider some private label production for retailers, a move it has always shunned as undermining its quality and distinctive flavours.

The group sells its brands at slightly higher prices than competitors. It has avoided producing cheaper versions of its products to sell under a supermarket brand and undermine its business model.   ..

