WATCH: Unpacking Tiger Brands’ annual performance

Business Day TV spoke to Tiger Brands CEO Noel Doyle

02 December 2022
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

SA’s largest food producer Tiger Brands has delivered a double-digit dividend increase. This comes as the company battled a high inflation environment and with consumers under economic pressure.

CEO Noel Doyle joins us to further unpack the results and annual performance.

Tiger Brands ups dividend, reports bumper profit

The recall of baby powder in September hardly made a dent in its 2022 results
9 hours ago
