Distell in a spin over diplomatic booze sales

Nu Africa has hauled Distell before the Competition Tribunal

30 November 2022 - 05:10 Katharine Child

A duty-free supplier that sold booze to diplomats has accused Distell of anticompetitive behaviour after SA’s largest alcohol producer cut off supplies when it found some had been sold illegally in the mainstream market.

Four Pretoria-based stores with special licences sell duty-free liquor, cigarettes and perfumes to diplomats for personal and embassy use. But abuse, uncovered first by the SA Revenue Service (Sars), led to diplomats from Malawi and Lesotho being booted out of the country last year...

