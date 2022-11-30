Distell in a spin over diplomatic booze sales

The US Federal Reserve chair is expected to give some detail on US rate hikes in his speech at the Brookings Institution on Wednesday
The problem is significant: a party deep in electoral decay and it may be even too late to have good ideas
The official opposition will not enter into government with parties such as the EFF that do not share its ‘core principles’
Coalitions are fragile in that they are not defined by a legislative process that can provide the kind of stability coalitions need
SA’s largest alcohol producer cut off supplies when illegal duty-free sales came to light
Sustained load-shedding is cited as one of the stumbling blocks for economic growth and positive investor sentiment
Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
The former US Marine, serving 16 years in Mordovia for espionage, warned his family to contact the US Embassy in Moscow if he did not call home for more than three days
Binotto ends a 28-year stint with Ferrari, including serving as team principal of the F1 team since 2019
Richard Holmes marks the anniversary of a world-changing achievement by Prof Chris Barnard and his maverick surgeons
A duty-free supplier that sold booze to diplomats has accused Distell of anticompetitive behaviour after SA’s largest alcohol producer cut off supplies when it found some had been sold illegally in the mainstream market.
Four Pretoria-based stores with special licences sell duty-free liquor, cigarettes and perfumes to diplomats for personal and embassy use. But abuse, uncovered first by the SA Revenue Service (Sars), led to diplomats from Malawi and Lesotho being booted out of the country last year...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
COMPETITION
Distell in a spin over diplomatic booze sales
Nu Africa has hauled Distell before the Competition Tribunal
A duty-free supplier that sold booze to diplomats has accused Distell of anticompetitive behaviour after SA’s largest alcohol producer cut off supplies when it found some had been sold illegally in the mainstream market.
Four Pretoria-based stores with special licences sell duty-free liquor, cigarettes and perfumes to diplomats for personal and embassy use. But abuse, uncovered first by the SA Revenue Service (Sars), led to diplomats from Malawi and Lesotho being booted out of the country last year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.