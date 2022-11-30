Opinion / Columnists

CHRIS GILMOUR: TFG deserves credit for not being what it used to be

Group’s foray into Australia has proved the group’s detractors wrong

30 November 2022 - 05:00 CHRIS GILMOUR

When the Sars-CoV-2 virus struck SA in or around March 2020, it was obvious to me that two clothing-orientated retailers in the country would survive, namely TFG and Mr Price.

Both positioned mainly at the lower end of the market, though their strategies for success were quite different. While Mr Price was retreating back into a SA-only operation, TFG was making the most of its forays into Australia and the UK. ..

