TFG posts healthy results despite load-shedding and UK headwinds

Retailer lost over two-and-a-half times more trading hours due to blackouts in the half-year to September than in the prior period

25 October 2022 - 21:02 Katharine Child

TFG — owner of Markham, Jet and Fabiani — lost over two-and-a-half times more trading hours due to load-shedding in the half-year to September than in the prior period, with a total of 130,000 trading hours.

In a trading statement, TFG, which also owns businesses in the UK and Australia, reported basic headline earnings per share (Heps), a main profit measure, will increase 8%-28% and amount to R4.24-R5.03...

