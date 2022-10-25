Business Day TV speaks to Carmen Mpelwane from Absa Asset Management
Making the NPA’s Investigating Directorate a permanent fixture isn’t enough; an independent body with more robust tenure of office is required
Implementation by the Treasury does not mean an end to public sector talks, acting minister says
Spokesperson Pule Mabe says Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma should use party internal structures to air their views
Shares of Google parent Alphabet fall more than 6% as revenue and earnings disappoint
Business Day has invited a wide range of analysts to offer a breakdown of the policy statement
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Legal experts say spending spree breaks electoral rules by using public money to support president’s re-election
The left-hander was in sublime form in SA’s opening match, finding the boundary nine times
The auction includes other British brands including an Austin Healey and an MGA
TFG — owner of Markham, Jet and Fabiani — lost over two-and-a-half times more trading hours due to load-shedding in the half-year to September than in the prior period, with a total of 130,000 trading hours.
In a trading statement, TFG, which also owns businesses in the UK and Australia, reported basic headline earnings per share (Heps), a main profit measure, will increase 8%-28% and amount to R4.24-R5.03...
TFG posts healthy results despite load-shedding and UK headwinds
Retailer lost over two-and-a-half times more trading hours due to blackouts in the half-year to September than in the prior period
