×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Loyalty programmes take virtual route to go big on mobile

The mobile telecoms space has become popular with companies looking to drive expansion, say experts

BL Premium
16 October 2022 - 09:21 Thabiso Mochiko

Competition in the mobile network virtual operator (MVNO) market is intensifying, with more established consumer brands looking to the telecoms market to reward customers with competitive data and voice offers. 

With a substantial customer base, JSE-listed food and clothing retailers and banks are integrating telecoms products and services with their loyalty and incentive programmes in a bid to attract and retain customers. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.