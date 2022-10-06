×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Money & Investing

CEO SUCCESSION

Truworths’ game of thrones: Who will win out?

CEO Michael Mark isn’t going anywhere yet, despite assurances that he would step down this November. Now the retailer has pegged its succession on not one but two possible candidates

BL Premium
06 October 2022 - 05:00 Adele Shevel

You can forgive Truworths shareholders for an unsettling sense of déjà vu.  CEO Michael Mark, the longest-serving CEO of a listed company in SA, has once again delayed retirement. What’s more, the Truworths board has now appointed two joint deputy CEOs as possible successors.

Asief Mohamed, chief investment officer of Aeon Investment Management, says the subliminal message is that Mark is so integral to Truworths that it would fall apart if he left. After all, he is regarded as instrumental in the success of the apparel retailer, which has among the highest margins in the industry. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.