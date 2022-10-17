Mashaba pins blame for economic woes on racial quotas in Dis-Chem saga

There are fears that the reports will indicate an economy set to slow dramatically, one analyst says
The big question from investors and corporates is what might emerge from the ANC’s elective conference
ActionSA leader slams letter announcing moratorium on hiring whites as ‘racist and divisive’
Satawu and Untu say their members are unlikely to accept an offer that is lower than inflation
The company has a development pipeline of about 24,000 housing units for the next five years
Finance minister will provide details on the size, timing and conditions of the package in his medium-term policy statement on October 26
Scores of competitors to tech giant’s shopping service want watchdogs to use new rules to ensure it complies with order
EU nations have agreed to a new package of sanctions on Iran owing to human-rights violations
Reds beat City to leave Arsenal lonely at the top
Denis Droppa visited last weekend’s M Fest at Kyalami to check out Bavaria’s latest opinion
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says Dis-Chem’s moratorium on hiring white people is racist and divisive.
Mashaba weighed in on the Dis-Chem saga after a letter reportedly sent by the company’s CEO, Ivan Saltzman, told management the retail pharmacy chain was placing a moratorium on the appointment of white staff.
In the letter Saltzman allegedly told managers after a recent review of the company’s employment equity profile and BBEEE verification it was evident its transformation efforts were inadequate despite some inroads.
Saltzman said the company was placing a moratorium on the appointment of white individuals, including external appointments and internal promotions.
“Remember, we are growing at a fast rate and a few appointments other than white don’t cut it. It’s the ratio between black and white that counts. So when no suitable black candidate is found and a white is appointed, we need several blacks just to maintain the status quo, never mind moving forward,” reads the letter.
Mashaba slammed the letter as “racial and divisive”.
“Racial quotas contributed to our current economic woes. Hire South Africans on merit, and focus on investment in training where you experience weaknesses,” he said.
As far as I am concerned, that letter by the CEO of Dischem was racial and devisive. Racial qoutus contributed to our current economic woes.Hire South Africans on Merit, and focus on investment in training where you experience weaknesses. https://t.co/Qk9NrwfnlU— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) October 16, 2022
As far as I am concerned, that letter by the CEO of Dischem was racial and devisive. Racial qoutus contributed to our current economic woes.Hire South Africans on Merit, and focus on investment in training where you experience weaknesses. https://t.co/Qk9NrwfnlU
In expressing their views on the letter, social media users called for Dis-Chem to be boycotted while others questioned the issue with advancing transformation.
Responding to criticisms, Dis-Chem said it was aware of an internal memo on social media addressing employment equity targets in the group.
“Dis-Chem stands by the unequivocal imperative to continue its transformation journey. Equality and diversity are important to Dis-Chem and the group continues to make great strides in ensuring it maintains progress in this area. It is a proudly SA business which promotes inclusivity and representation of all South Africans in their capacity as key stakeholders,” the company said.
Y’all @IRR_SouthAfrica, here’s an opportunity to tell everyone upset about Dischem that race doesn’t matter. I’m only behind helpful, here. Isn’t that the script? 😇— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) October 14, 2022
Y’all @IRR_SouthAfrica, here’s an opportunity to tell everyone upset about Dischem that race doesn’t matter. I’m only behind helpful, here. Isn’t that the script? 😇
My final say on #Dischem is this. Those same people who want to boycott @dischem for following government regulations about transformation and racial equity will now start shopping at Clicks, which has to follow and implement the same regulations. Let’s all laugh together 🤣— Wesley Fester (@wesleyfestersa) October 15, 2022
My final say on #Dischem is this. Those same people who want to boycott @dischem for following government regulations about transformation and racial equity will now start shopping at Clicks, which has to follow and implement the same regulations. Let’s all laugh together 🤣
Struggling to understand the #Dischem backlash. (Other than the awfully written and phrased letter). What don’t you get about redressing the past? And obeying the law? All companies have to do it. Who are you going to buy from now? https://t.co/yKTKezbIM9— Caryn Gootkin (@CarynGootkin) October 15, 2022
Struggling to understand the #Dischem backlash. (Other than the awfully written and phrased letter). What don’t you get about redressing the past? And obeying the law? All companies have to do it. Who are you going to buy from now? https://t.co/yKTKezbIM9
This #Dischem memo is demeaning in so many ways!This proves that #woke leftists have no problem with “institutional racism”, so long as it does what they approve of!This is actual institutionalised #racism, and it should have no place in a supposedly “non-racial” society. pic.twitter.com/vCtSpYtw0C— Sihle Ngobese (@BigDaddyLiberty) October 15, 2022
This #Dischem memo is demeaning in so many ways!This proves that #woke leftists have no problem with “institutional racism”, so long as it does what they approve of!This is actual institutionalised #racism, and it should have no place in a supposedly “non-racial” society. pic.twitter.com/vCtSpYtw0C
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Mashaba pins blame for economic woes on racial quotas in Dis-Chem saga
ActionSA leader slams letter announcing moratorium on hiring whites as ‘racist and divisive’
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says Dis-Chem’s moratorium on hiring white people is racist and divisive.
Mashaba weighed in on the Dis-Chem saga after a letter reportedly sent by the company’s CEO, Ivan Saltzman, told management the retail pharmacy chain was placing a moratorium on the appointment of white staff.
In the letter Saltzman allegedly told managers after a recent review of the company’s employment equity profile and BBEEE verification it was evident its transformation efforts were inadequate despite some inroads.
Saltzman said the company was placing a moratorium on the appointment of white individuals, including external appointments and internal promotions.
“Remember, we are growing at a fast rate and a few appointments other than white don’t cut it. It’s the ratio between black and white that counts. So when no suitable black candidate is found and a white is appointed, we need several blacks just to maintain the status quo, never mind moving forward,” reads the letter.
Mashaba slammed the letter as “racial and divisive”.
“Racial quotas contributed to our current economic woes. Hire South Africans on merit, and focus on investment in training where you experience weaknesses,” he said.
In expressing their views on the letter, social media users called for Dis-Chem to be boycotted while others questioned the issue with advancing transformation.
Responding to criticisms, Dis-Chem said it was aware of an internal memo on social media addressing employment equity targets in the group.
“Dis-Chem stands by the unequivocal imperative to continue its transformation journey. Equality and diversity are important to Dis-Chem and the group continues to make great strides in ensuring it maintains progress in this area. It is a proudly SA business which promotes inclusivity and representation of all South Africans in their capacity as key stakeholders,” the company said.
TimesLIVE
Empowerment drive in SA is stalling, says compliance commission
LETTER: An ‘activist’ state needs a strong basis in professional ethos, technical expertise
How to pick good doctors: why race, language and where people come from must matter
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Empowerment drive in SA is stalling, says compliance commission
How to pick good doctors: why race, language and where people come from must ...
RIAAN SALIE: BEE most hurts those it was designed to help
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.