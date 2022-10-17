×

Mashaba pins blame for economic woes on racial quotas in Dis-Chem saga

ActionSA leader slams letter announcing moratorium on hiring whites as ‘racist and divisive’

17 October 2022 - 13:12
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba weighed in on the Dis-Chem saga. Picture: EUGENE COETZEE
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba weighed in on the Dis-Chem saga. Picture: EUGENE COETZEE

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says Dis-Chem’s moratorium on hiring white people is racist and divisive.

Mashaba weighed in on the Dis-Chem saga after a letter reportedly sent by the company’s CEO, Ivan Saltzman, told management the retail pharmacy chain was placing a moratorium on the appointment of white staff.

In the letter Saltzman allegedly told managers after a recent review of the company’s employment equity profile and BBEEE verification it was evident its transformation efforts were inadequate despite some inroads.

Saltzman said the company was placing a moratorium on the appointment of white individuals, including external appointments and internal promotions.

“Remember, we are growing at a fast rate and a few appointments other than white don’t cut it. It’s the ratio between black and white that counts. So when no suitable black candidate is found and a white is appointed, we need several blacks just to maintain the status quo, never mind moving forward,” reads the letter.

Mashaba slammed the letter as “racial and divisive”.

“Racial quotas contributed to our current economic woes. Hire South Africans on merit, and focus on investment in training where you experience weaknesses,” he said.

In expressing their views on the letter, social media users called for Dis-Chem to be boycotted while others questioned the issue with advancing transformation.

Responding to criticisms, Dis-Chem said it was aware of an internal memo on social media addressing employment equity targets in the group.

“Dis-Chem stands by the unequivocal imperative to continue its transformation journey. Equality and diversity are important to Dis-Chem and the group continues to make great strides in ensuring it maintains progress in this area. It is a proudly SA business which promotes inclusivity and representation of all South Africans in their capacity as key stakeholders,” the company said.

