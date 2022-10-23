×

Business

Clicks expecting growth spurt in baby division

BL Premium
23 October 2022 - 07:39 Thabiso Mochiko

Clicks is aggressively accelerating its baby products category, with plans to open six baby stores in the coming years after double digit growth in sales.

The baby and child products division, which includes toiletries, food and nappies, is estimated to be worth R27bn. Retailers and food producers have taken advantage of this by launching new offerings in the past few years. ..

