Companies / Retail & Consumer

Pick n Pay and EFF agree on independent probe into former franchisees’ claims

The move comes after allegations that the retail group had left black owners in debt and mistreated them

BL Premium
06 September 2022 - 21:16 Katharine Child

The Pick n Pay CEO Pieter Boone and senior management flew to Johannesburg to meet senior leaders of the EFF on Monday after allegations that the group had left black franchisees in debt and mistreated them.

In August, EFF leader Julius Malema threatened Pick n Pay and said the political party’s members would shut all Pick n Pay stores in SA. He accused the retailer of using black people to open stores in their communities that then failed. ..

