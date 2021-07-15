CHRIS ROPER: Vultures circling

What’s more difficult to comprehend are the people and organisations who have absolutely no compunction about peddling violence and death for their own selfish ends.

The star performer in this regard, you won’t be surprised to learn, is the EFF, that scarlet pimple on the face of our democracy.

The EFF CICSSU (Commander-in-Chief So Shut Up), Julius Malema, has issued a call to arms on Twitter. "No soldiers on our streets! Otherwise, we are joining. All fighters must be ready … they won’t kill us all. We need a political solution to a political problem, not soldiers."

Yes, Malema’s solution to the violence and death unleashed on SA is to send his "fighters" out into the streets to die for him.

When he says "they won’t kill us all", you can be quite sure he means "they might kill you, but I’ll be OK".

In line with his organisation’s predilection for xenophobia, Malema also happily retweets a post saying: "The KZN Indians from Phoenix have declared war with black people. They are killing and burning the cars of black people passing by their area."

By doing this, he opportunistically takes advantage of the death and destruction to turn the situation into one of racial conflict, the fault line on which populist politics thrives.

Another example from the CICSSU: "I see white civilians armed and shooting live ammunition at unarmed civilians. Please don’t say they started it; but your response will possibly be matched."

Malema expends no effort in fact-checking this, but instead offers anecdotal evidence to justify his threat that white civilians will be shot. Sorry, "possibly" shot.

It’s all fun and games to the EFF. People dying, small business owners ruined, Covid running rampant? All that means to the EFF’s Member of the Central Command Team Dance Squad, Nazier Paulsen, is a joke about how he missed out on the opportunity to join in the looting: "We shut down all Clicks stores without any looting. And I needed an air fryer so badly."

One of the other vultures instigating the looting and violence, and taking advantage of the desperate plight of poor people in order to sustain her own Gupta-given status, is Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, popularly known as Ivanka Zuma by Twitter users.

There’s a divide in the way some media are hashtagging the unrest, with some, like News24, going with #ZumaUnrest, and others, like Eyewitness News, using the more nuanced #ShutdownSA.

What’s undeniable, though, is that the pro-Zuma radical economic transformation group would love to push the unrest as being protests in support of convict No 1.

It’s difficult to determine whether the Zuma-Sambudla Twitter account is legitimate, as she hasn’t responded to questions about it, and because it’s very hard to tell the difference between an account pretending to be a self-serving, uncaring Zuma captured by the Guptas and the real thing.

Tweets from the Zuma-Sambudla account bear all the hallmarks of the rabble rouser, from the excessive love of capital letters, breathlessly long sentences and exclamation marks, to the use of Bell Pottinger-inspired tropes.

Take this gibberish, for example. "Our Proxy Leader Of WMC Is Trying To Find Someone To Blame Here On Twitter Instead Of Leading And Taking Accountability For Failing To Lead Us And Failing To Deliver To Our People. Busy With Useless Commissions And Investigations Instead Of Directing Those Funds To The Poor!"