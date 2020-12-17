Features Hidden hand behind truck attacks? In recent months, a wave of attacks on truck drivers has brought SA’s cement industry to a halt. A new union tells the FM it’s about ‘foreign drivers’, but it would seem the truth is far more murky BL PREMIUM

Meyerton trucker Andre Diedericks has been transporting cement and fly ash his entire working life, since 1981.

Diedericks, 61, says he knows nothing else. And yet, at the end of October, he was forced to shut down his company, Elf Trans, laying off 100 workers and selling more than 80 of his specialised trucks...