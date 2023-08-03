Shaftesbury records surge in London demand
The property investment and development company reports 15% higher sales than 2019 levels
03 August 2023 - 11:06
Shaftesbury Capital, a central London mixed-use real estate investment trust (Reit), says their portfolio continues to show strong trading and demand for space, with 27 new retail and hospitality brand concepts introduced.
For the six months ended June, the company reported sales tracking 15% ahead of 2019 levels, with high footfall across West End localities driven by an increase in international visitors...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.