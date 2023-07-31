Liberty Two Degrees notes increase in net property income
Turnover rental increase, a recovery in the hospitality portfolio and expected rates recoveries at some retail portfolios were key drivers
31 July 2023 - 10:02
Liberty Two Degrees (L2D), co-owner of Sandton City, has recorded an increase in net property income, which excludes lease straight-lining.
For the six months ended June, net property income rose 8.2% to R295.2m from R261m recorded in June 2022...
