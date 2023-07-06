Attacq and GEPF progress R2.7bn Waterfall City deal
The pension fund’s stake in AWIC will provide the property group with increased financial resilience
06 July 2023 - 08:28
Property group Attacq and the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) have taken the next step in their R2.7bn deal for the GEPF to acquire a 30% stake in Midrand’s Waterfall City precinct by concluding binding legal agreements.
If the deal — finalised on Wednesday — is approved by shareholders, the GEPF, represented by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), will obtain a 30% stake in the subsidiary Attacq Waterfall Investment Company (AWIC), which houses Attacq’s real estate portfolio and development and leasehold rights in Waterfall City...
