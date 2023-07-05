The JSE was weaker on Wednesday morning as investors awaited the minutes from the recent federal open market committee meeting.
At 18.7%, Johannesburg’s office vacancy rate is the highest in the country. This is as the sluggish economy weighs on office space demand.
Business Day TV spoke to John Loos, senior economist for commercial property finance at FNB for more perspective on what these vacancies suggest about SA’s labour and commercial property market.
Or listen to full audio
WATCH: Joburg records highest office vacancy rates in SA
Or listen to full audio
