Companies / Property

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Joburg records highest office vacancy rates in SA

Business Day TV speaks to John Loos, senior economist for commercial property finance at FNB

05 July 2023 - 19:40
An office park in Sandton. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
An office park in Sandton. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

At 18.7%, Johannesburg’s office vacancy rate is the highest in the country. This is as the sluggish economy weighs on office space demand.

Business Day TV spoke to John Loos, senior economist for commercial property finance at FNB for more perspective on what these vacancies suggest about SA’s labour and commercial property market.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: Joburg records highest office vacancy ...
Companies / Property
2.
Investec climate report reveals huge calculation ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Price hikes for fibre internet on the way
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Court upholds restraint of trade against former ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
WATCH: Investors jittery about Canal+’s ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.