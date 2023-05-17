Failure of talks could see the government default on its debt, while economists say the chances of recession are rising
Diversified real estate investment trust (Reit) Dipula reported a rise in interim net asset value (NAV), but warned that power cuts, dysfunctional local municipalities, high interest rates and a struggling economy will affect its immediate outlook.
Net asset value (NAV) for the six months to end-February rose 7% year on year to R5.88bn, but NAV per share fell 36.6% to R6.58 after the group implemented a new share scheme in June 2022...
Dipula reports strong interim results but warns of headwinds
Reit says load-shedding, dysfunctional municipalities and high interest rates blight its prospects
