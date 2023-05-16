Bourse surrenders earlier gains as President Joe Biden prepares to host top congressional leaders
There was no way he could reveal the multi-layered sabotage activities without risking his life
It will cost more to maintain them than the revenue they earn, says Crispian Olver
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
Partnership’s network will connect Africa’s eastern and western shores
Stats SA says the unemployment rate increased to 32.9% in the first quarter from 32.7% in the prior period
The Entrepreneurial SME airs Tuesdays at 8.30pm on Channel 412. This week episode 13 features Imizizi founders Yolisa Tshabalala and Mponeng Seshea
Those approving subsidies and billions in investment want proof carbon capture will now work
Soak in the thrill of the moment rather than get hung up on the magnitude of the occasion, manager tells team
WesBank reports a 48% hike in monthly costs for a car priced at R280,000
Diversified inner-city focused property group Octodec says it has opted to withhold its full-year guidance due to “political uncertainty”. For more detail, Business Day TV spoke to Anabel Vieira, financial director of Octodec.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Why Octodec decided to withhold its full-year guidance
Business Day TV speaks to Anabel Vieira, financial director of Octodec
Diversified inner-city focused property group Octodec says it has opted to withhold its full-year guidance due to “political uncertainty”. For more detail, Business Day TV spoke to Anabel Vieira, financial director of Octodec.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Octodec withholds full-year guidance in ‘uncertain political climate’
WATCH: Raubex lifts annual dividend
WATCH: Load-shedding dims Vodacom’s performance
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.