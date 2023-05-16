Companies / Property

WATCH: Why Octodec decided to withhold its full-year guidance

Business Day TV speaks to Anabel Vieira, financial director of Octodec

16 May 2023 - 17:00
Gandhi Square precinct, the former Van der Bijl Square and Government Square, was also the site of the city’s first courthouse. Picture: SUPPLIED
Gandhi Square precinct, the former Van der Bijl Square and Government Square, was also the site of the city’s first courthouse. Picture: SUPPLIED

Diversified inner-city focused property group Octodec says it has opted to withhold its full-year guidance due to “political uncertainty”. For more detail, Business Day TV spoke to Anabel Vieira, financial director of Octodec.

Octodec withholds full-year guidance in ‘uncertain political climate’

Group cites lack of clear structural reform with  inflation and interest rates rising
Companies
10 hours ago

