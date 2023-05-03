This Premium article is unlocked by RMB

RMB delivers Distell's merger with Heineken and Namibia Breweries

Companies / Property

Calgro M3 expects greater profit as it hands over more units

Calgro M3 specialises in residential developments, including subsidised, social housing and GAP housing

BL Premium - Unlocked by RMB
03 May 2023 - 10:07 Nico Gous
Calgro M3 is the developer of South Hills in Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED
Calgro M3 is the developer of South Hills in Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED

Affordable housing and memorial parks developer Calgro M3 has flagged a rise in profit in its next annual results as it completed and handed over 3,000 new residential property units.

The company, valued at R376m on the JSE, said in a trading statement that headline earnings per share (HEPS), a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, will rise 40%-50% to 147.90c-158.46c, and earnings per share 36.4%-46.4% to 147.95c-158.80c for the year to end-February.

“The group is pleased to report a strong performance driven by the successful completion and handover of 3,186 opportunities during the current year in the Residential Property Development segment, which is in line with expectations,” the company said.

Calgro M3 specialises in residential developments, including subsidised, social housing and Grassroots Affordable People’s (GAP) housing. The prices of residential start from R499,000, while prices can go up to R1.2m for free-standing homes.

Some of the projects include Belhar CBD, Fleurhof, Jabulani Precinct, La Vie Novelle, Scottsdene, Maitland, South Hills and KwaNobuhle.

The residential property development segment of the business, which currently has 2,719 units under construction, generates the bulk of profit with the memorial parks bringing in a sliver.

Business Day reported in November that memorial parks such as Fourways and Durbanville, which predominantly sell family estates, have seen a significant slowdown in reservations.

Higher vaccination rates, less lethal Covid-19 variants and stricter hygiene practices have reduced the number of deaths and consequently burials, resulting in fewer sales.

The company’s interim results are expected to be published on May 15.

With Denise Mhlanga

gousn@businesslive.co.za

Finding the buried treasure in SA construction

For a sector in deep trouble, it offers some interesting and potentially lucrative investment plays
Features
5 months ago

WATCH: CEO Wikus Lategan on Calgro M3’s double-digit growth

Business Day TV speaks to Lategan about Calgro M3’s latest earning report
Companies
6 months ago

Calgro M3 eyes R15.9bn revenue from residential sales

The company has a development pipeline of about 24,000 housing units for the next five years
Companies
6 months ago

Calgro M3 expects earnings to surge as it wraps up construction on units

Heps may rise by as much as 43.2% as the group continues its bounce back from the effects of Covid-19
Companies
7 months ago

Calgro M3 upbeat about housing demand, even as interest rates rise

The affordable housing developer says demand has never been higher, with revenue rising more than half in its year to end-February
Companies
11 months ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Allan Gray cautions investors on risk of JSE’s ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Liquidators of SA bitcoin Ponzi scheme swamped ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
New Gold Fields foray will create entry point ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Metair’s executive flight intensifies
Companies / Industrials
5.
Vector Logistics staff still waiting to return ...
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Industrials Reit reports higher passing rent despite economic downturn

Companies / Property

Q&A: Equites CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan on growth in the logistics sector

Companies / Property

Sun International unveils R2.5bn mixed-use lifestyle estate in Ekurhuleni

Companies / Property

Strong interest as Rebosis starts to register assets for sale

Companies / Property

Rand hedges rebound

Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.