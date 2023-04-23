Companies / Property

Strong interest as Rebosis starts to register assets for sale

23 April 2023 - 17:34 Denise Mhlanga

There has been strong interest from buyers as debt-ridden Rebosis Property Fund, which entered business rescue in August, started with the registration of the public sale process of its assets on April 6.

This follows the publication of the business rescue plan on March 17, which will enable the implementation of a turnaround plan to preserve the company in the long term. The process is expected to close on April 28...

