This Premium article is unlocked by RMB

RMB delivers Distell's merger with Heineken and Namibia Breweries

Companies / Property

Industrials Reit reports higher passing rent despite economic downturn

Strong tenant demand helped to deliver 4.8% like-for-like growth over 12 months in passing rent

BL Premium - Unlocked by RMB
28 April 2023 - 11:21 Nico Gous
Mandale Business Park in Durham in the UK is owned by Industrials Reit. Picture: Supplied
Mandale Business Park in Durham in the UK is owned by Industrials Reit. Picture: Supplied

UK-based Industrials Reit, which owns multilet industrial (MLI) properties providing work spaces for small- and medium-sized businesses, reported passing rent growth despite a lower occupancy rate.

The company, valued at R11.3bn on the JSE, said in its final quarterly trading update for its 2023 year to end-March that strong tenant demand helped to deliver 4.8% like-for-like growth over 12 months in passing rent — rental income from current leases — while the occupancy rate decreased 1.5 percentage points year on year to 92.3%.

This was lower than the 5% in passing rent in the previous quarter.

CEO Paul Arenson noted that Industrials Reit is not immune from the global economic downturn, characterised by high inflation and interest rate hikes, but said the business is in a good position to “weather the storm with a low level of debt and a highly diversified customer base and portfolio”.

Established in 2012, the headquarters of Industrials Reit is in London and its primary listing is on the London Stock Exchange, with a secondary one on the JSE. Industrials Reit now owns and operates more than 7-million square feet of purpose-built MLI assets located around towns and cities in England, Scotland and Wales.

Earlier this month, the company agreed to the terms of a takeover deal in the region of £700m (R16.1bn) from the private equity firm Blackstone. Directors of the company and others, with a 6.3% stake, plan to recommend the deal at its next general meeting.

New York Stock Exchange-listed Blackstone is the world’s largest alternative investment manager with about $975bn of assets under management. A leader in real estate investing, its global portfolio is valued at $577bn, with assets under management of about $326bn.

It also recently became a fully MLI business after selling its last non-MLI asset as part of a transition which started five years ago.

With Denise Mhlanga

gousn@businesslive.co.za

Industrials Reit agrees to the terms of takeover bid from Blackstone

The cash offer of £700m needs the approval of at least 75% of shareholders
Companies
2 weeks ago

Industrials Reit becomes the only 100% listed MLI business in the UK

This follows the completion of a five-year transition with sales of non MLI assets achieving   more than £600m
Companies
3 weeks ago

Industrials Reit share surges on Blackstone takeover approach

The deal represents a premium of 42.4% to Friday’s closing price
Companies
3 weeks ago

Industrials Reit expects demand for its properties to keep rising

Limited market supply will continue to push rentals upwards
Companies
2 months ago

Industrials Reit posts record rental growth

Real estate investment trust has eighth successive quarter of more than 20% rental uplift
Companies
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
SA on a precipice, says Thungela boss Sango ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Say hello to new call centre hub in Nasrec
Companies
3.
Steinhoff publishes restructuring plan
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Vodafone appoints Margherita Della Valle as ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Earnings improve, but Renergen’s still running at ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Q&A: Equites CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan on growth in the logistics sector

Companies / Property

Sun International unveils R2.5bn mixed-use lifestyle estate in Ekurhuleni

Companies / Property

Strong interest as Rebosis starts to register assets for sale

Companies / Property

Rand hedges rebound

Money & Investing

Investment portfolios should reflect a changing world

Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.