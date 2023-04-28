Industrials Reit reports higher passing rent despite economic downturn

US economic data and uncertainty over further interest rate hikes are weighing on the demand outlook
Strong tenant demand helped to deliver 4.8% like-for-like growth over 12 months in passing rent
UK-based Industrials Reit, which owns multilet industrial (MLI) properties providing work spaces for small- and medium-sized businesses, reported passing rent growth despite a lower occupancy rate.
The company, valued at R11.3bn on the JSE, said in its final quarterly trading update for its 2023 year to end-March that strong tenant demand helped to deliver 4.8% like-for-like growth over 12 months in passing rent — rental income from current leases — while the occupancy rate decreased 1.5 percentage points year on year to 92.3%.
This was lower than the 5% in passing rent in the previous quarter.
CEO Paul Arenson noted that Industrials Reit is not immune from the global economic downturn, characterised by high inflation and interest rate hikes, but said the business is in a good position to “weather the storm with a low level of debt and a highly diversified customer base and portfolio”.
Established in 2012, the headquarters of Industrials Reit is in London and its primary listing is on the London Stock Exchange, with a secondary one on the JSE. Industrials Reit now owns and operates more than 7-million square feet of purpose-built MLI assets located around towns and cities in England, Scotland and Wales.
Earlier this month, the company agreed to the terms of a takeover deal in the region of £700m (R16.1bn) from the private equity firm Blackstone. Directors of the company and others, with a 6.3% stake, plan to recommend the deal at its next general meeting.
New York Stock Exchange-listed Blackstone is the world’s largest alternative investment manager with about $975bn of assets under management. A leader in real estate investing, its global portfolio is valued at $577bn, with assets under management of about $326bn.
It also recently became a fully MLI business after selling its last non-MLI asset as part of a transition which started five years ago.
With Denise Mhlanga
gousn@businesslive.co.za
