Companies / Property

Delta CEO Siyabonga Mbanjwa steps down after less than a year in the role

Non-executive director Bongi Masinga has been reappointed as interim CEO

BL Premium
02 December 2022 - 19:29 Denise Mhlanga

Siyabonga Mbanjwa resigned as CEO and from the board of Delta Property Fund on Friday, citing personal reasons.

Mbanjwa, a seasoned executive with more than 24 years of experience in the construction and property sector, has been at the helm since February 1...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.