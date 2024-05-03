DAVID SHAPIRO: The perfect, unfolding storm that cut Anglo to size
For veterans like me it’s a sad reminder of who we once were
I recall standing next to my father on the floor of the JSE in Hollard Street, shortly after I joined in 1972, examining the gold boards, which, at the time, dominated trading on the market. My father turned to me, shook his head and then thoughtfully warned that in 30 years all these names will have vanished.
His experience and understanding of the industry sent a shiver down my spine. I couldn’t imagine the JSE without East Driefontein, Kloof, Vaal Reefs and many other noble names that we bought and sold daily on behalf of private clients, institutions and our counterparts in London, Paris, Zurich and New York. Each mine was an ecosystem, not only supporting the operation’s extensive workforce but also the nearby concession store, clinic, school, garage and country club. The gold mining industry was the lifeblood of our economy and the driving force behind the JSE’s international success...
