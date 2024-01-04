Mineworker dies underground at Gold Fields’ South Deep mine
Mining operations suspended while state, union and mine officials investigate
04 January 2024 - 13:08
A Gold Fields employee at its South Deep mine in Gauteng died in an underground incident on Tuesday involving what the gold producer says was trackless equipment.
Activities at the mine near Westonaria have been temporarily suspended, pending an investigation by the department of mineral resources & energy, as well as mine management and labour union representatives, the company said on Thursday...
