Gold Fields unveils 2030 scope 3 emissions reduction target
The gold miner determined the scope 3 target after spending 18 months working with key suppliers to its mines to establish an emissions baseline
28 November 2023 - 05:00
Gold Fields plans to work with its suppliers to jointly combat the effects of climate change through the reduction of scope 3 carbon emissions.
The SA-based global gold producer already has a comprehensive road map across its operations in SA, West Africa, Australia and Americas to cut its scope 1 and 2 emissions by a net 30% by 2030 from a 2016 base...
