Gold Fields greenfield project in Chile hits another snag
Mining group scales down production estimate for Salares Norte and pushes out its target date
28 December 2023 - 15:56
Gold Fields said on Thursday that its multibillion-rand greenfield project in Chile, Salares Norte, has run into another snag, pushing out the timeline for first gold production to April from its December target.
The gold producer also scaled down its production estimate for Salares Norte in 2024 but kept the guidance intact for the outer years...
