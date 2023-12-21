Implats strike ends with all miners back above ground
More than 2,200 miners end their unprotected strike with no safety incidents
21 December 2023 - 08:01
The unprotected underground strike at the Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine belonging to Impala Platinum (Implats) has ended as all the 2,205 employees involved returned to the surface.
“By 2.50pm [on Wednesday] all North Shaft employees had returned to surface and by 5.05pm all South Shaft employees had returned to surface, with all 2,205 employees who initially participated in the protest now safely on surface,” the company, valued at R77.4bn on the JSE, said in a statement on Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.