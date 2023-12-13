Coal bosses place orders for locomotives spares
Since 2019, Transnet has struggled to find a service provider that can supply spare parts for some of the trains bought during the controversial 1,064 locomotives deal
13 December 2023 - 11:56
With the impasse between Transnet and a Chinese locomotive supplier over spares nowhere near being resolved, the coal industry — which is heavily reliant on the state-owned entity’s rail network — has placed orders with alternative suppliers to provide the key spares, Thungela CFO Deon Smith has disclosed.
Thungela Resources, the coal miner spun off from Anglo American, said on Wednesday that the inconsistent and poor Transnet rail performance continued to weigh heavily on the SA coal mining industry...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.