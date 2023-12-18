Experts predict tough 2024 for coal, iron ore and platinum miners
Capital Economics sees electric vehicles keeping a lid on PGMs, but gold is likely to be a bright spot
18 December 2023 - 07:32
London-based Capital Economics expects miners of coal, iron ore and platinum group metals (PGMs) to have a challenging 2024, with prices for the commodities set to cool further.
Capital Economics said in a research note that while it expects most commodity prices to rise in 2024 as major central banks loosen monetary policy and economic activity starts to pick up, it does not hold the same view for coal, iron ore and PGMs, minerals that are key to SA’s mining sector...
