Coal demand at record high in 2023 but ‘turning point on horizon’, says report
The International Energy Agency expects global coal demand to fall by 2.3% over the next three years
20 December 2023 - 12:46
Global demand for coal is set to increase by 1.4% in 2023, surpassing the 8.5-billion tonnes mark for the first time.
However, the major expansion of renewable energy capacity is expected to start leading to a reduction in global coal consumption over the next three years...
