Orion requests R167m for developing copper-zinc project in Northern Cape
The copper developer submitted its first drawdown notice for mine development and construction
17 July 2023 - 10:23
Workers are seen loading equipment at a Prieska mine in the Northern Cape in this file photograph. Picture: SUPPLIED
Copper developer Orion Minerals has taken the first step to obtain some of the funding that has been earmarked for its flagship Prieska copper-zinc project in the Northern Cape, to move into mine development and construction.
The Australian exploration and development company, valued at about R1.3bn on the JSE, said the first drawdown notices for R167m in funding had been submitted after fulfilling the conditions of the R250m convertible loan from the government-owned IDC, and A$10m (R122.9m) from Canadian company Triple Flag.
“This will allow us to accelerate pre-development mine works, including trial mining in the upper levels of the mine and construction and commissioning of mine dewatering installations,” Orion CEO Errol Smart said, describing the latest developments as a “significant milestone” for its two key base metal hubs — Prieska and the Okiep copper project — in the Northern Cape.
The company added that the mine dewatering of the Prieska project was “well advanced, with underground storage dams and pump site construction completed, and the shaft platform installed to facilitate pump installation”, adding that the first delivery of the first large-scale pumps and piping were “imminent”.
The demand for copper is projected to surge in the coming years, driven by the green revolution as the world gradually moves away from climate-polluting fossil fuels.
The agreements with the IDC and Triple Flag are part of Orion’s multi-pronged funding strategy totalling R370m (A$30m). The funding allows Orion to start with the trial mining and processing of ore and to complete feasibility studies.
Smart said the funding puts Orion in a “very strong position” for its development strategy and to prepare the company in becoming a developer and ultimately an operating mining company.
In October, the state-owned IDC advanced a R250m loan for early mining works and the predevelopment of Prieska. This came just a month after the IDC agreed to provide R34.5m to support pre-development costs at Orion’s Okiep Copper Project in exchange for a 43.75% share in the New Okiep Mining Company.
The Canadian company, Triple Flag, also extended $87m in funding to Orion to support early production at Prieska.
In March, Orion announced a A$13m two-tranche share placement, which led to the introduction of privately owned mining group Clover Alloys as an investor.
According to Orion, Clover Alloys’ expertise will be crucial in the development of Prieska and Okiep to production phase.
Orion has also received support from existing long-term shareholders, the Delphi Group and the Tembo Capital Mining Fund, both of which participated in the recent placement.
Orion requests R167m for developing copper-zinc project in Northern Cape
The copper developer submitted its first drawdown notice for mine development and construction
Copper developer Orion Minerals has taken the first step to obtain some of the funding that has been earmarked for its flagship Prieska copper-zinc project in the Northern Cape, to move into mine development and construction.
The Australian exploration and development company, valued at about R1.3bn on the JSE, said the first drawdown notices for R167m in funding had been submitted after fulfilling the conditions of the R250m convertible loan from the government-owned IDC, and A$10m (R122.9m) from Canadian company Triple Flag.
“This will allow us to accelerate pre-development mine works, including trial mining in the upper levels of the mine and construction and commissioning of mine dewatering installations,” Orion CEO Errol Smart said, describing the latest developments as a “significant milestone” for its two key base metal hubs — Prieska and the Okiep copper project — in the Northern Cape.
The company added that the mine dewatering of the Prieska project was “well advanced, with underground storage dams and pump site construction completed, and the shaft platform installed to facilitate pump installation”, adding that the first delivery of the first large-scale pumps and piping were “imminent”.
The demand for copper is projected to surge in the coming years, driven by the green revolution as the world gradually moves away from climate-polluting fossil fuels.
The agreements with the IDC and Triple Flag are part of Orion’s multi-pronged funding strategy totalling R370m (A$30m). The funding allows Orion to start with the trial mining and processing of ore and to complete feasibility studies.
Smart said the funding puts Orion in a “very strong position” for its development strategy and to prepare the company in becoming a developer and ultimately an operating mining company.
In October, the state-owned IDC advanced a R250m loan for early mining works and the predevelopment of Prieska. This came just a month after the IDC agreed to provide R34.5m to support pre-development costs at Orion’s Okiep Copper Project in exchange for a 43.75% share in the New Okiep Mining Company.
The Canadian company, Triple Flag, also extended $87m in funding to Orion to support early production at Prieska.
In March, Orion announced a A$13m two-tranche share placement, which led to the introduction of privately owned mining group Clover Alloys as an investor.
According to Orion, Clover Alloys’ expertise will be crucial in the development of Prieska and Okiep to production phase.
Orion has also received support from existing long-term shareholders, the Delphi Group and the Tembo Capital Mining Fund, both of which participated in the recent placement.
With Andries Mahlangu
gousn@businesslive.co.za
Orion Minerals settles legacy loan as flagship copper-zinc project gains traction
Orion upbeat after ‘game-changing’ quarter
Squeezing blood from a stone
What it’ll take to get mining out of the dumps
Orion Minerals secures R250m in funding from IDC for Prieska project
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Anglo American Platinum warns profit could plunge after price slide
Glencore and Amplats join SA’s government in R27bn water plan
Tharisa flags lower production
Now for the hard part: can Implats and Northam get along?
Sibanye wields the axe in Australia
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.