×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Mining

Orion Minerals secures R250m in funding from IDC for Prieska project

The secured loan facility will be used to fund early mining works and pre-development activities

BL Premium
21 October 2022 - 08:07 Denene Erasmus

Copper developer Orion Minerals has reached a second funding agreement with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) in as many months, this time to advance its Prieska copper-zinc mine in the Northern Cape.

The R250m secured loan facility will be used to fund early mining works and pre-development activities at the mine...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.