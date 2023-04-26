This Premium article is unlocked by RMB

RMB delivers Distell's merger with Heineken and Namibia Breweries

Companies / Mining

Orion Minerals upbeat after ‘game-changing’ quarter

Greater funding will be used to accelerate work at the company’s flagship project in Prieska

BL Premium - Unlocked by RMB
26 April 2023 - 15:12 Nico Gous
Picture: 123RF/PAN DENIM
Picture: 123RF/PAN DENIM

Orion Minerals has secured more funding to speed up the development of its advanced base metals projects in the Northern Cape in what it called a game-changing quarter for the mine developer. 

The company, valued at R1.1bn on the local bourse, said in a quarterly update for the three months to end-March that it has received a share placement — when a company issues new shares to raise funds — for A$13m (R156.9m). The first tranche amount of A$10.66m has been received and the second one is subject to shareholder approval.

As a result, privately owned SA mining group Clover Alloys will become the cornerstone investor in Orion by subscribing — or buying — A$6.7m worth in shares, and its CEO Philip Kotze will join Orion’s board as a non-executive director.

Orion CEO Errol Smart said the last three months were a “game changer” for the company and that securing Clover Alloy’s support puts it in an “outstanding position to realise our vision to become a major new near-term SA base metals producer”.

He added that its ability to raise capital “clearly reflects the fact that Orion is now poised for a rapid transformation from explorer to developer and, ultimately, operating mining company of a premium portfolio of copper focused, base metal mines”.

This funding will allow Orion’s flagship Prieska Copper-Zinc Project (PCZM) to move into the development and construction phase following, including trial mining, processing of ore, mine dewatering and will allow for feasibility studies to be completed.

The dewatering of the mine is critical to the development of the Prieska Project, and will take about three years to complete. That will allow access to the main ore body.

Orion Minerals has moved from being a minerals exploration company to a mine developer, including projects such as the PCZM, which was operated by Anglovaal Mining for two decades up to 1991.

Smart previously told Business Day the mine will eventually employ about 900 people who will support at least another 5,000 dependants.

In November, the company reached a second funding agreement with the state-owned development finance company Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) in as many months.

The R250m secured loan facility would go to funding early mining works and pre-development activity at the Prieska copper-zinc mine in the Northern Cape. Another R34.5m would go to supporting predevelopment costs at its O’Kiep Copper Project — also in the Northern Cape — for a 43.75% share in the New O’Kiep Mining Company.

In December, Orion also announced $87m in financing from Canadian mine financing company Triple Flag to support its early production strategy at the PCZM.

With Denene Erasmus

gousn@businesslive.co.za

Squeezing blood from a stone

Trying to get bankers to fund junior miners like Orion is proving almost impossible. Which is why Adam Fleming's Clover Chrome has ridden to the ...
Money & Investing
1 month ago

EDITORIAL: The industrial mafia cancer requires urgent attention

This is a national issue of substantial concern that needs more than just empty words
Opinion
5 months ago

The horror show of SA’s junior miners

While the Australian Securities Exchange boasts junior mining endeavours galore, here on the JSE it's more a case of rotting cadavers
Money & Investing
5 months ago

Orion Minerals secures R250m in funding from IDC for Prieska project

Secured loan facility will be used to fund early mining works and pre-development activities
Companies
6 months ago

How crime, zama zamas and extortion are killing SA mining

If SA’s mining sector is a barometer of the social pressures facing the country, the current situation is disturbing, to say the least. Between ...
Features
6 months ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Sibanye-Stillwater CEO’s pay cut R111m to R189m
Companies / Mining
2.
Sun International unveils R2.5bn mixed-use ...
Companies / Property
3.
Kolomela recovery boosts Kumba’s production ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Ninety One punts Asian stocks over JSE
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sasol Chevron takes on Sars over VAT refund
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Orion Minerals reaches agreement with IDC on Okiep copper project

Companies / Mining

Orion seeks A$20m for base metals projects in Northern Cape

Companies / Mining

SA mining’s black hole

Features

Why junior miners are best placed to exploit SA’s mineral wealth

Companies / Investors Monthly

Orion seeks halt to trading as it considers funding announcement

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.