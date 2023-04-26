Orion Minerals upbeat after ‘game-changing’ quarter

Investors are concerned about further strain on the US banking sector, while Big Tech results spur Wall Street
Greater funding will be used to accelerate work at the company's flagship project in Prieska
Orion Minerals has secured more funding to speed up the development of its advanced base metals projects in the Northern Cape in what it called a game-changing quarter for the mine developer.
The company, valued at R1.1bn on the local bourse, said in a quarterly update for the three months to end-March that it has received a share placement — when a company issues new shares to raise funds — for A$13m (R156.9m). The first tranche amount of A$10.66m has been received and the second one is subject to shareholder approval.
As a result, privately owned SA mining group Clover Alloys will become the cornerstone investor in Orion by subscribing — or buying — A$6.7m worth in shares, and its CEO Philip Kotze will join Orion’s board as a non-executive director.
Orion CEO Errol Smart said the last three months were a “game changer” for the company and that securing Clover Alloy’s support puts it in an “outstanding position to realise our vision to become a major new near-term SA base metals producer”.
He added that its ability to raise capital “clearly reflects the fact that Orion is now poised for a rapid transformation from explorer to developer and, ultimately, operating mining company of a premium portfolio of copper focused, base metal mines”.
This funding will allow Orion’s flagship Prieska Copper-Zinc Project (PCZM) to move into the development and construction phase following, including trial mining, processing of ore, mine dewatering and will allow for feasibility studies to be completed.
The dewatering of the mine is critical to the development of the Prieska Project, and will take about three years to complete. That will allow access to the main ore body.
Orion Minerals has moved from being a minerals exploration company to a mine developer, including projects such as the PCZM, which was operated by Anglovaal Mining for two decades up to 1991.
Smart previously told Business Day the mine will eventually employ about 900 people who will support at least another 5,000 dependants.
In November, the company reached a second funding agreement with the state-owned development finance company Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) in as many months.
The R250m secured loan facility would go to funding early mining works and pre-development activity at the Prieska copper-zinc mine in the Northern Cape. Another R34.5m would go to supporting predevelopment costs at its O’Kiep Copper Project — also in the Northern Cape — for a 43.75% share in the New O’Kiep Mining Company.
In December, Orion also announced $87m in financing from Canadian mine financing company Triple Flag to support its early production strategy at the PCZM.
With Denene Erasmus
gousn@businesslive.co.za
