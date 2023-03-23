The life insurer's banking swing at the mass market could prove a win for a company that has long struggled to regain its former stature
The taxi business isn’t as profitable as it once was, with implications for everyone
Time is running out for Ramaphosa to sign new law allowing independent candidates
Heineken’s takeover of Distell has been given the green light, with investors in Johann Rupert’s Remgro in prime position to benefit from this pan-continental drinks empire. And, ironically, this ...
South African masterpieces form part of a Strauss & Co auction of artworks from the Naspers collection
Orion Minerals spends more on its lawyers than on geologists. That’s not a great statistic for an exploration and development firm, but in South Africa’s listed junior mining sector, it’s typical.
Orion CEO Errol Smart says he had no option but to list because plans to develop the Prieska Copper-Zinc Mine (PCZM) in the Northern Cape required more than A$378m, about R4.6bn. But six years after Orion’s formation, not a single line of debt has been written by a commercial bank, excluding the Industrial Development Corp, a state-owned development finance company. ..
Squeezing blood from a stone
Trying to get bankers to fund junior miners like Orion is proving almost impossible. Which is why Adam Fleming's Clover Chrome has ridden to the copper prospect's rescue
