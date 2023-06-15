Features

What it’ll take to get mining out of the dumps

The good news, for a sector that’s largely been abandoned by the government, is that things can only go up, says industry executives

15 June 2023 - 05:00 David McKay

When minerals lawyer Hulme Scholes took the stage at a junior mining conference last week, nobody could have guessed what would happen next. After promising to demonstrate why mining firms ought to prioritise independence of Eskom above all else, Scholes shocked delegates by suddenly dropping his pants. 

“Who kakked in my pants?” he asked, illustrating the point by wearing, as Americans delicately call it, a diaper. “Gwede Mantashe takes no responsibility for the energy crisis and has failed to resolve it,” said Scholes of the mineral resources & energy minister amid hoots from the audience. ..

