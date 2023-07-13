Now for the hard part: can Implats and Northam get along?
Implats is adamant that Northam will not have a board seat on the RBPlat asset it took so long to acquire. So how will the two firms play nice?
13 July 2023 - 05:00
Impala Platinum (Implats) nearly withdrew its takeover offer for Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat). “You’ll never know how close we came to it,” says Implats CEO Nico Muller. The board sanctioned ditching a R150 a share cash and shares offer early this year after failing to acquire 50% in roughly 14 months of bidding.
Muller’s strongly held view was that the joint venture that would have resulted with rival Northam Platinum would have been unworkable. ..
