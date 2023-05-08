This Premium article is unlocked by RMB

RMB delivers Distell's merger with Heineken and Namibia Breweries

Companies / Mining

Orion Minerals settles legacy loan as flagship copper-zinc project gains traction

The move allows the producer to access new funding for the Northern Cape project

BL Premium - Unlocked by RMB
08 May 2023 - 19:10 Andries Mahlangu
Workers are seen loading equipment at a Prieska mine in the Northern Cape. Picture: SUPPLIED
Workers are seen loading equipment at a Prieska mine in the Northern Cape. Picture: SUPPLIED

Orion Minerals has settled a legacy loan facility in a crucial step that allows the Australian exploration and development company to tap into new funding sources for its flagship copper-zinc project in the Northern Cape.

The demand for copper in particular is projected to rise exponentially in the coming years, driven by the green revolution as the world gradually moves way from climate-polluting fossil fuels. 

Orion said on Monday it had repaid about R23.9m in a loan facility taken out with the Anglo American sefa Mining Fund in 2015 for the exploration of the Prieska copper-zinc project on which it expects to spend R5bn to get up and running.

Launched in 2003, the fund is a joint initiative between Anglo American and the Small Enterprise Finance Agency (sefa), a government-owned entity that promotes small and medium enterprise development.

With the loan facility having been settled in full, the fund has also released the shares (29.17%) it held in the Prieska project as part of the surety associated with the facility.

“The repayment of this legacy loan facility ... is a very important milestone for Orion and our development strategy,” Orion MD and CEO Errol Smart said in a statement.

“While quite technical in nature, the release of the security associated with this 2015 funding arrangement is a critical milestone that will allow us to draw down the new funding sources we have put in place with the IDC [Industrial Development Corporation] and Triple Flag.”

The settlement will enable Orion to complete the feasibility study for early mining works and commence mine dewatering at Prieska, an exercise that is critical for the broader long-term development of the project.

Orion’s share price rose 16.7% to 28c on the JSE on Monday, giving the company a market value of just more than R1.53bn. However, its shares are highly illiquid.

In October, the state-owned IDC advanced a R250m loan for early mining works and predevelopment of Prieska. This came just a month after the IDC agreed to provide R34.5m to support pre-development costs at Orion’s Okiep Copper Project in exchange for a 43.75% share in the New Okiep Mining Company.

The Canadian company, Triple Flag, also extended $87m in funding to Orion to support early production at Prieska.

In March, Orion announced a A$13m (R168.1m) two-tranche share placement, which led to the introduction of a new cornerstone investor and privately owned mining group Clover Alloys.

According to Orion, Clover Alloys’ expertise will be crucial in the development of Prieska and Okiep to production phase.

Orion has also received support from existing long-term shareholders, the Delphi Group and the Tembo Capital Mining Fund, both of which participated in the recent placement.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

SA mining’s black hole

SA is sitting on millions of tons of valuable minerals. But policy bungles, poor implementation and apparent corruption are hobbling future ...
Features
10 months ago

Orion seeks halt to trading as it considers funding announcement

In May the copper developer said it had negotiated a potential package with a Canadian company
Companies
10 months ago

One step forward, one step back in bid to attract mine investment, say CEOs

Industry's future threatened by the lack of spending on mining exploration
Companies
11 months ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Tupperware seeks to lock in alternatives to ...
Companies
2.
Retailers in for a cold, dark winter
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
DRDGold upbeat about final dividend after higher ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Spar appoints new company secretary
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Capevin says cheers to Gordon’s Gin
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Orion upbeat after ‘game-changing’ quarter

Companies / Mining

Why junior miners are best placed to exploit SA’s mineral wealth

Companies / Investors Monthly

SA mining’s black hole

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.