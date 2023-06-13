Companies / Mining

Roger Baxter looks ahead to a new, undisclosed mining role

While SA will remain in his view, it doesn’t preclude him from playing a role at a global level, outgoing Minerals Council CEO says

13 June 2023 - 20:35 Hilary Joffe

Outgoing Minerals Council CEO Roger Baxter says he is not retiring — and he will definitely be staying in the mining industry. But while SA will remain an area of focus for him, this doesn’t preclude him from playing a role at a global level, he said on Tuesday. 

Baxter, 57, who leaves the council at month’s end after a “hard slog”, said he will take time out for six months. But he declined to give further details of his next steps. ..

