Outgoing Minerals Council CEO Roger Baxter says he is not retiring — and he will definitely be staying in the mining industry. But while SA will remain an area of focus for him, this doesn’t preclude him from playing a role at a global level, he said on Tuesday.
Baxter, 57, who leaves the council at month’s end after a “hard slog”, said he will take time out for six months. But he declined to give further details of his next steps. ..
Roger Baxter looks ahead to a new, undisclosed mining role
While SA will remain in his view, it doesn’t preclude him from playing a role at a global level, outgoing Minerals Council CEO says
