Mantashe appoints service providers to roll out mining rights licensing system

Department says it’s appointing a service provider to streamline the process

04 June 2023 - 07:20

The department of mineral resources & energy has shortlisted five service providers to roll out an automated mining rights licensing system which will speed up and enhance the process.

Speaking at the Mineral Council of South Africa's 133rd annual general meeting on Wednesday, mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe said the lack of a reliable cadastral system was a hurdle for investment in South Africa's mining industry. ..

