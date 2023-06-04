Madagascan telecom firm sees South Africa as the ideal springboard for further acquisitions on the continent.
The Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) decision to hike policy rates by 50 basis points to 8.25% last month received several criticisms.
Hantie Plomp is the founder and MD of Triplo4 Sustainable Solutions.
The department of mineral resources & energy has shortlisted five service providers to roll out an automated mining rights licensing system which will speed up and enhance the process.
Speaking at the Mineral Council of South Africa's 133rd annual general meeting on Wednesday, mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe said the lack of a reliable cadastral system was a hurdle for investment in South Africa's mining industry. ..
Mantashe appoints service providers to roll out mining rights licensing system
Department says it’s appointing a service provider to streamline the process
