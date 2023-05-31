Minerals Council appoints Mzila Mthenjane CEO

Business Day TV talks to Jaco Eagar from Rand Swiss
It is a pity he has left when SA most needs him
Government presentation provides update on measures to alleviate poor services from dysfunctional state-owned companies
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail
Solidifying its control over the mid-tier miner, Impala Platinum buys a 9.26% stake from the Public Investment Corporation, bringing its total ownership to 55.46%
BankservAfrica Take-Home Pay Index highlights mounting pressure on SA’s already hard-pressed consumers
If the import tariff suspension is not ended in August the decline in production will threaten food security
Astronaut Rayyanah Barnawi is the first Saudi woman to fly in space, just five years after women in Saudi Arabia gained the right to drive in June 2018
Northern Irishman’s nearly nine-year barren run in the elite events has left the golfing great puzzled
Long-haul-flight recovery has never looked this good, thanks to La Mer’s splurge-worthy night balm
Minerals Council SA has appointed Mzila Mthenjane, the head of stakeholder affairs at Exxaro Resources, as its CEO. He replaces Roger Baxter who has served in leadership roles at the council for nine years.
Mthenjane will join the Minerals Council in late-August. He has over 30 years of experience in the mining industry. Baxter will leave the Minerals Council at the end of June.
After leaving Royal Bafokeng Platinum Mthenjane joined Exxaro in 2013 where he was responsible for facilitation, development and maintenance of the group’s business strategy processes.
“With his high competence in mining, stakeholder management and given his experience in developing sustainability strategies, he is well placed to support the Minerals Council as we focus on the ESG [environmental, social and governance] agenda,” council president Nolitha Fakude said.
Fakude thanked Baxter for his more than three decades of service to the mining industry. Baxter served in various leadership roles at the Chamber of Mines for 30 years before it was changed to the Minerals Council.
“[Baxter] embodies the spirit of selfless leadership. Through his commitment to making SA a better place he has provided a blueprint for us all the emulate. The SA mining industry is indebted to him for his principled leadership during a difficult time,” Fakude said.
Paul Dunne (CEO, Northam Platinum), Themba Mkhwanazi (CEO, bulk commodities, Anglo American) and Peter Steenkamp (CEO, Harmony Gold) agreed to their reappointment as office bearers, ensuring continuity, the council said.
They will be joined by Dr Nombasa Tsengwa, CEO of Exxaro Resources.
The council represents 78 mining companies and associations representing more than 1,000 junior, emerging and exploration companies. Its members account for 90% of SA’s mineral production.
erasmusd@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Minerals Council appoints Mzila Mthenjane CEO
Head of stakeholder relations at Exxaro Resources succeeds Roger Baxter, who is leaving at the end of June
Minerals Council SA has appointed Mzila Mthenjane, the head of stakeholder affairs at Exxaro Resources, as its CEO. He replaces Roger Baxter who has served in leadership roles at the council for nine years.
Mthenjane will join the Minerals Council in late-August. He has over 30 years of experience in the mining industry. Baxter will leave the Minerals Council at the end of June.
After leaving Royal Bafokeng Platinum Mthenjane joined Exxaro in 2013 where he was responsible for facilitation, development and maintenance of the group’s business strategy processes.
“With his high competence in mining, stakeholder management and given his experience in developing sustainability strategies, he is well placed to support the Minerals Council as we focus on the ESG [environmental, social and governance] agenda,” council president Nolitha Fakude said.
Fakude thanked Baxter for his more than three decades of service to the mining industry. Baxter served in various leadership roles at the Chamber of Mines for 30 years before it was changed to the Minerals Council.
“[Baxter] embodies the spirit of selfless leadership. Through his commitment to making SA a better place he has provided a blueprint for us all the emulate. The SA mining industry is indebted to him for his principled leadership during a difficult time,” Fakude said.
Paul Dunne (CEO, Northam Platinum), Themba Mkhwanazi (CEO, bulk commodities, Anglo American) and Peter Steenkamp (CEO, Harmony Gold) agreed to their reappointment as office bearers, ensuring continuity, the council said.
They will be joined by Dr Nombasa Tsengwa, CEO of Exxaro Resources.
The council represents 78 mining companies and associations representing more than 1,000 junior, emerging and exploration companies. Its members account for 90% of SA’s mineral production.
erasmusd@businesslive.co.za
Petroleum agency wants quick end to 10-year moratorium on shale gas exploration
Mining community trusts should have no direct benefit for traditional leaders, study says
Minerals Council SA says bailout is not the way to go — it’s time to privatise all of Eskom
RBPlat CEO Steve Phiri joins warnings SA risks becoming a failed state
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Winter of our discontent: Eskom warns of stage 8 load-shedding
De Ruyter’s exposé of Eskom falls short by withholding villains’ names
CHRIS HATTINGH: The sorry state of SA’s mining policy can’t be turned around ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.