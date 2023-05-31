Minerals Council appoints Mzila Mthenjane CEO

Companies / Mining

31 May 2023
Minerals Council SA has appointed Mzila Mthenjane, the head of stakeholder affairs at Exxaro Resources, as its CEO. He replaces Roger Baxter who has served in leadership roles at the council for nine years.

Mthenjane will join the Minerals Council in late-August. He has over 30 years of experience in the mining industry. Baxter will leave the Minerals Council at the end of June.

After leaving Royal Bafokeng Platinum Mthenjane joined Exxaro in 2013 where he was responsible for facilitation, development and maintenance of the group’s business strategy processes. 

“With his high competence in mining, stakeholder management and given his experience in developing sustainability strategies, he is well placed to support the Minerals Council as we focus on the ESG [environmental, social and governance] agenda,” council president Nolitha Fakude said.

Fakude thanked Baxter for his more than three decades of service to the mining industry. Baxter served in various leadership roles at the Chamber of Mines for 30 years before it was changed to the Minerals Council.

“[Baxter] embodies the spirit of selfless leadership. Through his commitment to making SA a better place he has provided a blueprint for us all the emulate. The SA mining industry is indebted to him for his principled leadership during a difficult time,” Fakude said.

Paul Dunne (CEO, Northam Platinum), Themba Mkhwanazi (CEO, bulk commodities, Anglo American) and Peter Steenkamp (CEO, Harmony Gold) agreed to their reappointment as office bearers, ensuring continuity, the council said.

They will be joined by Dr Nombasa Tsengwa, CEO of Exxaro Resources.

The council represents 78 mining companies and associations representing more than 1,000 junior, emerging and exploration companies. Its members account for 90% of SA’s mineral production.

