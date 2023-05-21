Business

Minerals Council's 'clear voice' Baxter will dig in until the end of June

Roger Baxter will remain in his position until council mines his replacement

BL Premium
21 May 2023 - 07:34

Minerals Council South Africa, the country's biggest mining lobby, has delayed the departure of is outgoing CEO, Roger Baxter, as the search for his successor continues.

Council spokesperson Allan Seccombe told Business Times this week that Baxter had, in agreement with the board, extended his tenure until the end of June...

BL Premium

