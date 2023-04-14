Business Day TV spoke to Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth and Investments
Four contractor employees of Sibanye-Stillwater, one of the world’s biggest precious metals miners, died in a mining accident at its Burnstone project near Balfour in Mpumalanga on Thursday. That followed the collapse of a newly constructed surface waste rock conveyor.
The company, valued at R114.6bn on the JSE, said on Friday that five contractor employees were installing the head pulley of the conveyor infrastructure when the accident happened...
Four Sibanye contractor employees die in mining accident
A fifth person is receiving treatment after the incident on Thursday at the Burnstone project near Balfour in Mpumalanga
